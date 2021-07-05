Dr. Paul Dantzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dantzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dantzig, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Dantzig, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.
Dr. Dantzig works at
Locations
Artur Spokojny MD30 E 60th St Rm 508, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent..Great Doctor..very precise..one of the best doctors I encountered in NYC...Thanks Dr. Dantzig!!!!!
About Dr. Paul Dantzig, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942382353
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Dc Hosp
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dantzig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dantzig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dantzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dantzig works at
Dr. Dantzig has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dantzig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dantzig speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dantzig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dantzig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dantzig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dantzig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.