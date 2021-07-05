Overview

Dr. Paul Dantzig, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.



Dr. Dantzig works at Paul I Dantzig MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.