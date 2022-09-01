Overview of Dr. Paul Dash, MD

Dr. Paul Dash, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Dash works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - White Marsh in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.