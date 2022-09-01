Dr. Paul Dash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Dash, MD
Dr. Paul Dash, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Dash works at
Dr. Dash's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians1501 S Clinton St Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (443) 270-6760
University of Maryland Medical System110 S Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-4323
- 3 16 S Eutaw St Fl 3, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-4323
- 4 827 Linden Ave Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 462-5089
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a previous patient of Dr. Paul Dash. He Diagnosist me with Cervical Myelopathy in 2018. He referred me for surgery but I was denied a total of 6 times. Finally, I received a Cervical MRI with Contrast and my results are SEVERE, finally my doctors agree with Dr. Dash’s reports! He was correct all along! He’s amazing!
About Dr. Paul Dash, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942237987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
