Overview

Dr. Paul Dassow, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Dassow works at Mh Health Care Services At Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.