Overview of Dr. Paul Davey, MD

Dr. Paul Davey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.



Dr. Davey works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Riverhead in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.