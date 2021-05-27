Dr. Paul Davey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Davey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
Dr. Davey's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Riverhead400 Old Country Rd Ste 16, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-8050Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I come twice a year for problem ear canals that clog and he always take care of them
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831189810
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center|Brooke Army Med Ctr, Otolaryngology U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, General Surgery|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Davey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davey has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.