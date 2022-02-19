Overview of Dr. Paul Davis, MD

Dr. Paul Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Dysphagia and ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.