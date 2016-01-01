Overview of Dr. Paul Debusschere, MD

Dr. Paul Debusschere, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ellensburg, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Debusschere works at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.