Dr. Paul Debusschere, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Debusschere, MD

Dr. Paul Debusschere, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ellensburg, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Debusschere works at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Debusschere's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kittitas Valley Healthcare
    603 S Chestnut St, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Kittitas Valley Open Mri Corp
    100 E Jackson Ave Ste 104, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  Lice
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Paul Debusschere, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1245217256
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Spectrum Hlth/Butterworth Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Debusschere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debusschere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debusschere has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debusschere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debusschere works at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg, WA. View the full address on Dr. Debusschere’s profile.

    Dr. Debusschere has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debusschere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debusschere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debusschere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

