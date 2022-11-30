Overview of Dr. Paul Decarolis, MD

Dr. Paul Decarolis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Decarolis works at Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.