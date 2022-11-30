Dr. Paul Decarolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decarolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Decarolis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Decarolis, MD
Dr. Paul Decarolis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Decarolis works at
Dr. Decarolis' Office Locations
Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 577-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Decarolis?
It’s always good.
About Dr. Paul Decarolis, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699759241
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decarolis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decarolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decarolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decarolis works at
Dr. Decarolis has seen patients for Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decarolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Decarolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decarolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decarolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decarolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.