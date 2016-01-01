Overview of Dr. Paul Deitrick Jr, DMD

Dr. Paul Deitrick Jr, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.



Dr. Deitrick Jr works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.