Dr. Paul Deitrick Jr, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Paul Deitrick Jr, DMD

Dr. Paul Deitrick Jr, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Deitrick Jr works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deitrick Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Voorhees
    6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Paul Deitrick Jr, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1851527600
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Deitrick Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitrick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deitrick Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deitrick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deitrick Jr works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Deitrick Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Deitrick Jr has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitrick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitrick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitrick Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitrick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitrick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

