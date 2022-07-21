Dr. Paul Dell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dell, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Dell, MD
Dr. Paul Dell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Dell works at
Dr. Dell's Office Locations
-
1
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
-
2
UF Health Florida Surgical Center3480 HULL RD, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 733-0600
-
3
UF Health Sports Performance Center3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7371Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dell?
Dr. Dell might just have saved my life. I saw Dr. Dell for a second opinion regarding my ganglion cyst on my right wrist. He advised against performing a dangerous surgery. The first Orthopedic doctor told me I had to have surgery very near my radial artery and only under local anesthesia. I am so glad I sought this valuable second opinion. Dr. Dell said this cyst did not pose any danger to my arteries, if left untreated, and he prescribed a wrist band/splint. Thank you so much for corroborating my gut feeling to seek a second opinion in the first place. Dr. Dell was very compassionate, did a thorough examination, and put my mind at ease. I would definitely recommend Dr. Dell as an extremely qualified orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Paul Dell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1033169644
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp/Harvard/Duke
- Fla
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dell works at
Dr. Dell has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.