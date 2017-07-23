See All Neurosurgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Paul Dernbach, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Dernbach, MD

Dr. Paul Dernbach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Dernbach works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dernbach's Office Locations

    Maxhealth Naples
    730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-1721
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Dernbach, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326099003
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Neurosurgery
