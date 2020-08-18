See All Radiation Oncologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Paul Derose, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Richardson, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Derose, MD

Dr. Paul Derose, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Derose works at Trinity Surgical Consultants in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Derose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Richardson Radiation Oncology Associates
    2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 204-6100
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr Paul Derose has been my radiologist since March, 2020. I began radiation treatments with Dr Derose and his staff also in March 2020. Dr Derose was always informative about the procedure and always answered my questions about what to expect as the treatment progressed over approximately 28 treatments. The staff was very caring and was always very caring during the time I was treated.
    About Dr. Paul Derose, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659573780
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Derose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derose works at Trinity Surgical Consultants in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Derose’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Derose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

