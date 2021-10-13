Overview of Dr. Paul Detwiler, MD

Dr. Paul Detwiler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Detwiler works at Tyler Neurosurgical Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Broken Neck and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.