Overview of Dr. Paul Diehl, MD

Dr. Paul Diehl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Diehl works at San Fernando Valley Vascular Group in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.