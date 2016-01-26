Dr. Dillahunt II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Dillahunt II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Dillahunt II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Dillahunt II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Heart Specialists820 Prudential Dr Ste 112, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-5996
-
2
Baptist Heart Specialists1348 S 18th St Ste 200, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-9786
-
3
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-2000
-
4
Baptist Cardiology Inc836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dillahunt II?
Excellent demeanor. Takes all the time he needs with his patients. Asks plenty of questions in order to completely understand the patient AND the patient's condition. Very, very professional yet can be pleasantly humorous when appropriate. Unashamedly Christian who never pushes his faith on others. He's the best!
About Dr. Paul Dillahunt II, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1184680985
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillahunt II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillahunt II works at
Dr. Dillahunt II has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillahunt II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillahunt II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillahunt II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillahunt II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillahunt II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.