Dr. Paul Dillon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (26)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Dillon, MD

Dr. Paul Dillon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland Baltimore MD.

Dr. Dillon works at Mercyhealth Woodstock - MercyCare in Woodstock, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, Schaumburg, IL and Lake Zurich, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dillon's Office Locations

    Mercy Woodstock Medical Center
    2000 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 337-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    MidAmerica Hand to Shoulder Clinic
    1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 460, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 317-7007
    Paul C. Dillon, M.D.
    890 E Higgins Rd Ste 157, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    4911 101 # 101, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 458-5440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 03, 2017
    Dr. Dillon did my lipo and tummy tuck February 2016 I am very pleased with my results it's been over a year now and I still look good I also went back to him in Augustus for more lipo if I ever wanted more cosmetic surgery I would definitely go back to him the staff were nice and the facility is very clean I have referred friends to him and none of them had any complaints
    Tawana in Chicago Il — Jul 03, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Dillon, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1285717561
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Hitchcock
    • Howard University
    • University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dillon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

