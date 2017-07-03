Dr. Dillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Dillon, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Dillon, MD
Dr. Paul Dillon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland Baltimore MD.
Dr. Dillon's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Woodstock Medical Center2000 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 337-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
MidAmerica Hand to Shoulder Clinic1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 460, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 317-7007
-
3
Paul C. Dillon, M.D.890 E Higgins Rd Ste 157, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions
4911 101 # 101, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Directions (847) 458-5440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dillon?
Dr. Dillon did my lipo and tummy tuck February 2016 I am very pleased with my results it's been over a year now and I still look good I also went back to him in Augustus for more lipo if I ever wanted more cosmetic surgery I would definitely go back to him the staff were nice and the facility is very clean I have referred friends to him and none of them had any complaints
About Dr. Paul Dillon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1285717561
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hitchcock
- Howard University
- University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillon speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillon.
