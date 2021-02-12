Overview of Dr. Paul Dimarco, MD

Dr. Paul Dimarco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.