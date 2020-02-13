Overview of Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD

Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dimuzio works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.