Dr. Paul Disilvestro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Day Kimball Hospital, Kent Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Disilvestro works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA and Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.