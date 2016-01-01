Overview of Dr. Paul Dobies, DPM

Dr. Paul Dobies, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.



Dr. Dobies works at Danbury Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.