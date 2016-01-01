Dr. Paul Dobies, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dobies, DPM
Dr. Paul Dobies, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.
Danbury Medical Group132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
- Bristol Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
- New Milford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Broad St. Hospital and Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dobies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobies has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobies.
