Dr. Dobransky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Dobransky, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Dobransky, MD
Dr. Paul Dobransky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Dobransky works at
Dr. Dobransky's Office Locations
1
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-7482
2
Advocate Bromenn Medical Center1304 Franklin Ave, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-5376
3
Arapahoe Mental Health Center Inc5500 S Sycamore St, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-8858
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really helped us get our child’s mental health back on track.
About Dr. Paul Dobransky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013098631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
