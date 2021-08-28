Overview of Dr. Paul Dodd, MD

Dr. Paul Dodd, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Dodd works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Beach Gardens in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.