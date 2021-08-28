Dr. Dodd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Dodd, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Dodd, MD
Dr. Paul Dodd, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Dodd works at
Dr. Dodd's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ormond Beach325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 450, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-2442
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Orange800 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 767-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dodd is a very compassionate, friendly, patient and detail oriented physician! He takes adequate time to professionally address the various issues that arise. Two thumbs up!
About Dr. Paul Dodd, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538165113
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med|UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dodd accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodd has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dodd speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.