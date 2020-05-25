Dr. Paul Douglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Douglass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory U Affil Hosps
Dr. Douglass' Office Locations
Wellstar Cardiovascular Surgery229 Peachtree St NE Ste 1200, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 874-1788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Douglass is an exceptional physician. His medical - specialty skills, experience and knowledge coupled with his courtly yet patient manner make each encounter one of comfort and confidence. I feel privileged to call Paul my Doctor and my friend. Thank you for the opportunity to make these 'heartfelt' observations on his behalf.
About Dr. Paul Douglass, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063406262
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine Grady Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglass has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.