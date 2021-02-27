Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreschnack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD
Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Manhattan Office20 E 46th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 758-3939
Koreatown38 W 32nd St Ste 1001, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 519-8378
Paul Dreschnack MD LLC3600 Saint Charles Ave Ste 101, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Paul is the most amazing surgeon I've ever had the pleasure to come into contact with. His bedside manner is UNMATCHED, he explains everything so thoroughly and always checks up afterwards personally. Every surgery I have will be through him. PERIOD.
About Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Wyckoff Heights Med Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Yale University
Dr. Dreschnack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dreschnack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreschnack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreschnack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreschnack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreschnack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreschnack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.