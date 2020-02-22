Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD
Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Nephrology Associates2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-4693
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Pekin Insurance
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. Dreyer is the first Dr to understand/address and know what works. He has helped me tremendously with stone management and prevention. Other Drs recommendations for "drink more water" and countless numbers of procedures were not helpful. Dr. Dreyer did thorough testing trying various meds,and it has helped. I was seeing him every three months,and thanks to his sincere concern and knowledge,I am now maintaining my stone prevention,,and my visits are annually.
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194855528
- University of Michigan
- St Francis Hosp-U Ill
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Iowa
- Nephrology
