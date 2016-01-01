See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Paul Driver, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
33 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Paul Driver, MD

Dr. Paul Driver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Driver works at SOLL EYE ASSOCIATES in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Driver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frankford Division
    5001 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drusen
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Keratomileusis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Driver, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1477550002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ophthalmic Cons Washington
    Residency
    • Nc Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Med Sch
    Internship
    • Abington Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Driver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driver works at SOLL EYE ASSOCIATES in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Driver’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Driver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

