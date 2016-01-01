Dr. Driver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Driver, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Driver, MD
Dr. Paul Driver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Driver's Office Locations
Frankford Division5001 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Driver, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U Ophthalmic Cons Washington
- Nc Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Med Sch
- Abington Meml Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Driver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driver works at
Dr. Driver speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Driver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driver, there are benefits to both methods.