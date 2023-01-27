Dr. Paul Duckworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Duckworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Duckworth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and Rappahannock General Hospital.
Dr. Duckworth works at
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc7611 Forest Ave Ste 410, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-8206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Short Pump Medical Plaza12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 285-8206
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc8266 Atlee Rd Ste 230, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-0792
Virginia Endoscopy Group-Staples Mill Road (diagnostic procedures only)2369 Staples Mill Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 285-8206
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Rappahannock General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was nervous and anxious and everyone was calm and assuring :-)
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013903723
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
- Internal Medicine
