Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dunn, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Dunn, MD
Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
-
1
Central Mass OB/GYN Associates25 Oak Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 845-2323
-
2
Central Mass OB/GYN Associates26 Julio Dr, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 845-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
About Dr. Paul Dunn, MD
- Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013908391
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.