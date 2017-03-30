Overview

Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Dunn works at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA and Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.