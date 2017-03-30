Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Dunn works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology1700 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 770-2822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery1807 N Hutchinson Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99212 Directions (509) 456-7414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Surgery5905 N Mayfair St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (208) 770-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunn is excellent doctor, very knowledgeable, helpful and considerate. Gives quality recommendations. Was able to determine needed treatment for skin issue with successful outcome.
About Dr. Paul Dunn, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386619294
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
