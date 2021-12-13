Overview of Dr. Paul Dura, MD

Dr. Paul Dura, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Dura works at Regional Rheumatology Assocs in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.