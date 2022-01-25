Dr. Paul Durand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Durand, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Durand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Careaga Plastic Surgery220 Alhambra Cir Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (786) 839-6750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
My experience with Dr. Paul Duran was incredible. His technique, bedside manner and love for his profession shows in his amazing work. It has only been 2 weeks since my face lift and my incisions and results are fantastic. Dr. Duran's surgical team are on point and staff very efficient. Thank you Dr. Duran for making me feel pretty again. May God bless you and continue that love you have for your profession and patients.
About Dr. Paul Durand, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute
- Cleveland Clinic
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Durand speaks Spanish.
