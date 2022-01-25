See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Paul Durand, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Durand, MD

Dr. Paul Durand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Durand works at Careaga Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Durand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Careaga Plastic Surgery
    220 Alhambra Cir Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 839-6750
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Liposuction
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Liposuction

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Paul Duran was incredible. His technique, bedside manner and love for his profession shows in his amazing work. It has only been 2 weeks since my face lift and my incisions and results are fantastic. Dr. Duran's surgical team are on point and staff very efficient. Thank you Dr. Duran for making me feel pretty again. May God bless you and continue that love you have for your profession and patients.
    Rosa M. — Jan 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Durand, MD
    About Dr. Paul Durand, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619243102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Durand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durand works at Careaga Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Durand’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Durand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

