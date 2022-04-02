Overview of Dr. Paul Duron, MD

Dr. Paul Duron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Duron works at Gaboian Medical Care in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.