Dr. Paul Dutcher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paul Dutcher Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Dutcher Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Dutcher Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dutcher Jr works at
Dr. Dutcher Jr's Office Locations
Clinton Woods2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 758-5700
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 758-5700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Dutcher Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dutcher Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dutcher Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dutcher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutcher Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutcher Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutcher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutcher Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutcher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.