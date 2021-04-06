Dr. Paul Dziwis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dziwis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dziwis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Dziwis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dziwis works at
Locations
-
1
North Coast Preventive Med, PC919 Westfall Rd Ste C100, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 271-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Dziwis for over 20 years. He has helped me through a number of serious health issues. He knows his stuff, he is up on the latest information, and he is very smart. He listens carefully and respects my input. He is compassionate. I trust him to provide the best care possible. I feel fortunate to have him as a doctor.
About Dr. Paul Dziwis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134102700
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- U Rochester Prim Care Prg
- U Rochester Prim Care Prg
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dziwis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dziwis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dziwis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dziwis works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dziwis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dziwis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dziwis, there are benefits to both methods.