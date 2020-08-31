Overview of Dr. Paul Ebanks, DPM

Dr. Paul Ebanks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Ebanks works at Foot and Ankle Clinic of Mid Florida in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.