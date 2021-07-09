Dr. Paul Eber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Eber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Eber, MD
Dr. Paul Eber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Eber works at
Dr. Eber's Office Locations
The Conrad Pearson Clinic PC1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 372-3453Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Conradpearson Clinic PC125 Guthrie Dr, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-1964
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eber showed me and fully explained my problem, where and what would happen in my procedure and how it could be a bigger problem if not taken care of. He is very knowledgeable about his field of study. If you want someone to sit and hold your hand, this is not your doctor. If you want someone to explain and help you right away, he is your man. I feel very confident with Dr. Eber.
About Dr. Paul Eber, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eber works at
Dr. Eber has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Ureteral Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eber.
