Dr. Paul Ellis III, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Ellis III, MD
Dr. Paul Ellis III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Lankford Hand Surgery Association3600 Gaston Ave Ste 450, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-5351
Kurt W. Rathjen MD PA411 N Washington Ave Ste 7500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 528-6271
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ellis is a terrific doctor! He saw me quickly with an emergency after normal hours. Very informative and kind. Excellent professional doctor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Paul Ellis III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1750309878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis III accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis III.
