Overview

Dr. Paul Elsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Elsen works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.