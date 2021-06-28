Overview

Dr. Paul Epstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.