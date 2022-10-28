See All Ophthalmologists in Jackson, MI
Dr. Paul Ernest, MD

Ophthalmology
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Ernest, MD

Dr. Paul Ernest, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Ernest works at Specialty Eye Institute in Jackson, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI, Adrian, MI, Battle Creek, MI and Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ernest's Office Locations

    Specialty Eye Institute
    1116 W GANSON ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 782-9436
    Specialty Eye Institute
    1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste H, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
    Specialty Eye Institute
    1801 W Maumee St Ste 100, Adrian, MI 49221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
    Specialty Eye Institute
    363 Fremont St Ste 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
    Morgan Medical Management PC
    2775 Blake Rd, Jackson, MI 49201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 787-2906
    Eyecare Physicians and Surgeons PC
    4016 W MAIN ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463
    TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers
    383 Fremont St # 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 852-8463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  • Sparrow Hospital

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Oct 28, 2022
    I had to have two implants due to cataracts back in 2008. I have astigmatism and was terribly nearsighted as well. Then a year later Doctor Ernest did a laser touch up on both eyes due to a normal one time buildup of scar tissue. Both of the procedures that Doctor Ernest did came out perfect. I highly recommend Doctor Ernest.
    Grant Sefa — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Ernest, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508861659
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Grace Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Ernest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ernest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ernest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ernest has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ernest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

