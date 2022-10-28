Overview of Dr. Paul Ernest, MD

Dr. Paul Ernest, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Ernest works at Specialty Eye Institute in Jackson, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI, Adrian, MI, Battle Creek, MI and Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.