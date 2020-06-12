Overview

Dr. Paul Esielionis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Esielionis works at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Inc in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.