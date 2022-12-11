Overview of Dr. Paul Fadale, MD

Dr. Paul Fadale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Fadale works at University Orthopedics Inc in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.