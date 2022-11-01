Dr. Paul Farabaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farabaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Farabaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Farabaugh, MD
Dr. Paul Farabaugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They completed their residency with University Ms Med Center
Dr. Farabaugh works at
Dr. Farabaugh's Office Locations
Urologic499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste A1, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 432-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center - Iuka
- North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farabaugh?
VERY ATTENTIVE, IS RUSHED ALITTLE BUT IS HIGHLY RECCOMENDED BUT IF YOU TELL HIM HES RUSHING AND YOU NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND THEN HE WILL SLOW DOWN...VERY EASY TO TALK TO UNFOURTANATLY HE IS BOOKED TILL 1ST OF 2023 AND I HAVE JUST BEEN SEEN AS ER W TO KIDNEY STONES AND HIS NURSE HAS YET TO CALL ME PLEASE SOME ONE CALL ME LISA PRITCHARD BD 6/22/61
About Dr. Paul Farabaugh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1881694347
Education & Certifications
- University Ms Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
