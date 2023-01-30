Dr. Farkas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Farkas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Farkas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Farkas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Mass Gastroenterology299 Carew St Ste 419, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 737-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farkas?
Thorough, knowledgeable, kind, caring physician.
About Dr. Paul Farkas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1932149911
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farkas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farkas works at
Dr. Farkas has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farkas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farkas speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farkas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farkas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farkas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.