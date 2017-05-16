Overview of Dr. Paul Fassler, MD

Dr. Paul Fassler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Fassler works at Hand Surgery Specialists in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.