Dr. Paul Fassler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Fassler, MD

Dr. Paul Fassler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Fassler works at Hand Surgery Specialists in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fassler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists
    10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 961-4263
  2. 2
    Hand Surgery Specialists
    10749 Montgomery Rd Ste 104, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 961-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 16, 2017
    If it wasn't for Dr Fassleri would have never recovered. After hour of surgery to do bone graft in both wrists and installing external fixators in both arms and ton of therapy from a 20ft fall off a roof in july 2002 I was able to returner back to work after 10 months. He is an awesome Dr and I could never thank him enough. Hope he continues the great work he does for years to come.
    Christopher Alcorn in Hamilton, oh — May 16, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Fassler, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578559506
    Education & Certifications

    • Bethesda Hosp-U Cincinnati
    • Vanderbilt University
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
