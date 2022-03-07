Dr. Paul Favorito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Favorito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Favorito, MD
Dr. Paul Favorito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Favorito works at
Dr. Favorito's Office Locations
-
1
Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-5200
-
2
Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine4440 Glen Este Withamsville Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 753-7488
-
3
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear Nose & Throat7545 Beechmont Ave Ste J, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 221-5500
-
4
Joint and Spine Center2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 791-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Favorito?
I am extremely happy with my full shoulder replacement surgery and the work of Dr. Favorito and his staff. I had terrible arthritis and restricted movement in my right shoulder. Now I have nearly full range of motion and my strength back in less than 4 months. Highly recommend consulting with him.
About Dr. Paul Favorito, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306845151
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favorito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favorito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Favorito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favorito works at
Dr. Favorito has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favorito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Favorito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favorito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favorito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favorito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.