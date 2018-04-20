See All Podiatrists in Castle Pines, CO
Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (48)
Map Pin Small Castle Pines, CO
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM

Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Fawson works at Podiatry Associates PC in Castle Pines, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Aurora, CO and Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fawson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Pines Office
    7505 Village Square Dr Ste 101, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 805-5156
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
  2. 2
    Parker Foot & Ankle Clinic
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 311, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 805-5156
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Aurora Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1444 S Potomac St Ste 230, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 805-5156
  4. 4
    Summerlin Foot & Ankle
    3320 N Buffalo Dr Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 256-8454

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Congenital Foot Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • American Medical Security
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CNIC Health Solutions
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2018
    Dr. Fawson was very friendly and knowledgeable. He was thorough during my evaluation and provided me with the best treatment options for my recovery.
    — Apr 20, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1467715557
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Utah Affialiated Univ IHC/VA Hosps
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    • Brigham Young University
