Overview of Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM

Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Fawson works at Podiatry Associates PC in Castle Pines, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Aurora, CO and Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.