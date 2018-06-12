Dr. Paul Feil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Feil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Feil, MD
Dr. Paul Feil, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feil's Office Locations
-
1
Paul A Feil MD2437 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feil?
I really appreciate how Dr. Feil listens and takes the time to understand what is going on with me. I had done other sleep studies in the past and had been told that I shouldn't be tired during the day because I was getting enough quality sleep. It was brushed off as just being a tired mom. Dr. Feil was the first Dr to do the second part of the study during the day and diagnosed narcolepsy. I am very grateful that I can function during the day now!
About Dr. Paul Feil, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083615181
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Colorado College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feil works at
Dr. Feil has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feil speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Feil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.