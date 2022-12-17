Dr. Paul Feldan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Feldan, MD
Dr. Paul Feldan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
MDVIP - Mount Laurel, New Jersey1000 Birchfield Dr # 1004, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 403-5824
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Been going to Dr. Feldan for many years. Very thorough and explains things so I understand, always reachable to ask questions or to help.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063517860
- Med Coll Penn
- Rutgers Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Feldan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feldan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feldan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldan works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldan.
