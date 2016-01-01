Overview of Dr. Paul Feldman, MD

Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.