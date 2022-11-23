Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Feldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Feldman, MD
Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Center874 Lanier Ave W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-4000
Truffles Vein Specialists - Carrollton210 Executive Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (678) 833-1444
Truffles Vein Specialists - McDonough86 Vinings Dr, McDonough, GA 30253 Directions (678) 833-1444Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, pleasant visit
About Dr. Paul Feldman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588656367
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- SUNY-Downstate-Kings Co
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.