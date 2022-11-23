Overview of Dr. Paul Feldman, MD

Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at Advanced Aesthetics in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Carrollton, GA and McDonough, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.